Concord Music Publishing ANZ Signs The Belair Lip Bombs

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing ANZ is thrilled to announce the signing of acclaimed Australian indie-rock band The Belair Lip Bombs to a global publishing agreement.

The announcement comes as the band prepare to release their highly anticipated sophomore album Again, out October 31st via Third Man Records. Currently on a sprawling North American tour, The Belair Lip Bombs will head to Europe in November, before returning home for appearances at Laneway Festival 2025 across Australia and New Zealand.

Formed eight years ago in the coastal Melbourne suburb of Frankston, the four-piece — Maisie Everett (vocals/guitar), Mike Bradvica (guitar), Jimmy Droughton (bass), and Daniel “Dev” Devlin (drums) — have quietly become one of Australia’s best-kept secrets. With their earnest lyricism, cathartic performances, and a sound they’ve playfully coined as “yearn-core,” The Belair Lip Bombs have built a devoted following that now stretches well beyond Melbourne’s thriving indie scene.

“We are very grateful and excited to join the Concord family,” the band said of the signing. “We love the team, and we can’t wait to explore new opportunities with them.”

Again, builds on the breakout momentum of their 2023 debut Lush Life, sharpening their ultra-catchy, guitar-driven sound into ten irresistible tracks that nod to influences from Television and The Rolling Stones to modern indie torchbearers like Waxahatchee and Julia Jacklin. Produced by the band alongside Nao Anzai (The Teskey Brothers) and Joe White (Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever), the record captures both their DIY roots and their global ambitions.

Hazel Gordon, Senior A&R Manager at Concord Music Publishing ANZ, said:

“We are over the moon to welcome Maisie, Jimmy, Mike, and Dev to the Concord family. The band’s disarming 2023 album Lush Life is brimming with instant classics; it was an immediate no-brainer that we wanted to work with them. With a massive few months ahead, the band will wrap up their North America run supporting Spacey Jane, take their headline shows to Europe, and drop their highly anticipated sophomore album, all before the year’s end. We’re so excited to be joining Team Lip Bombs for this next chapter of their career!”

With Again on the horizon, international touring underway, and festival stages lined up, The Belair Lip Bombs are stepping boldly into a new era. No longer Australia’s best-kept secret, the band are set to capture audiences around the world — again, and again.ocials