Hannah Carlen Named VP of Marketing & Communications At Nonesuch Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Nonesuch Records has announced the appointment of Hannah Carlen as the label’s new Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

In her new role, Carlen will oversee marketing, sales, publicity, new media, and content creation for the Warner Music Group-affiliated label.

Carlen joins Nonesuch from Secretly Group and All Flowers Group, where she served as Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, leading campaigns for artists including Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast, Khruangbin, and Mitski.

“The stability of Nonesuch’s management team has been one of our great strengths over the years. Dan made significant contributions to Nonesuch over nearly a decade, and we are now fortunate to have someone of Hannah’s expertise and judgment to take over this critical role,” said Nonesuch President David Bither. “I am grateful that Nonesuch will benefit from the rich experience she brings.”

Carlen added, “Nonesuch is simply one of the best and most essential record labels of all time. I have loved so many of these artists for so long, and Nonesuch’s pioneering, beyond-genre point of view is without modern comparison. Equally special is the home Nonesuch makes for artists—the ways this team supports their work, and the patience and care it brings to artist development. I am honored beyond belief to have the trust of its leadership and thrilled to find an immediate friend and mentor in President David Bither. I’m grateful to him for the opportunity, to Dan Cohen for his invaluable stewardship preceding me, and to Nonesuch’s expert senior leaders, who have been so welcoming already.”

Carlen succeeds the label’s former marketing chief, Dan Cohen, who joined Nonesuch in 2018.