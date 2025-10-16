International Live Music Conference (ILMC) Returns For 2026 With A School Field Day Theme

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) have unveiled the first details for the 38th edition, returning to London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel from February 24–27, 2026.

The four-day event will once again bring together around 3,000 industry professionals for one of the world’s leading gatherings of the live music business.

For 2026, ILMC 38 will lean into the lighter side of rivalry, channeling the spirit of school sports days for three days of networking, education, and industry events.

“ILMC is now the largest gathering of live music professionals in the world, and we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make our 2026 edition the best yet,” says Greg Parmley, Head of ILMC. “Elements such as Touring Entertainment Live, Futures Forum, and Soho Calling continue to grow each year, while the core conference remains the place where the most important issues are debated and the biggest deals are done.”

Returning highlights include:

Touring Entertainment LIVE (Feb. 25): A deep dive into the business of global brand entertainment, exhibitions, and family shows.

Soho Calling (Feb. 25): Expands across eight Central London venues for a night of live showcases.

The Arthur Awards (Feb. 26): The live industry’s Oscars, hosted by CAA London Co-Head Emma Banks .

Futures Forum (Feb. 27): A dedicated day for emerging executives in live music.

Greener Events and Innovations Conference (Feb. 24): In partnership with A Greener Future, exploring sustainability in live events.

Legends Global will again support ILMC’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, offering complimentary passes and mentoring to 30 rising professionals.

ILMC 38 partners: Platinum – Ticketmaster, Live Nation; Gold – Legends Global, CTS Eventim; Silver – Showsec, Tysers Live, DEAG Entertainment Group, BWO Entertainment, AXS; with Theory Eleven Entertainment as a key partner.