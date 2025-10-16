James Fauntleroy Launches AESTHETIC FORM: GOODWILL Record Label

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning artist and producer James Fauntleroy is proud to announce the launch of AESTHETIC FORM: GOODWILL (AF:G) — an artist-driven, social-good record label harnessing the universal language of music to support Goodwill Industries International’s efforts to provide free job and skills training to people in local communities.

As its inaugural release, AESTHETIC FORM: GOODWILL will produce and distribute music from the Spirit of Goodwill Band, created and managed by Goodwill Industries of South Florida. Formed in 1987, the band is composed of employees of the local Goodwill organization who come together as singers and musicians, many of whom carry diverse life experiences.

Fauntleroy shares, “As a long-time supporter of the Goodwill community, I’ve always admired the depth and impact of its work. Over time, I saw an opportunity to bring my expertise in music to help Goodwill connect with a new generation of supporters. The idea of creating a record label that supports Goodwill came from that vision — extending the mission in a fresh way, inspiring new audiences, and opening more pathways for people to learn about and engage with Goodwill’s work.”

The Chief Marketing Officer of Goodwill Industries International, Onney Crawley, says, “Music has the power to uplift and transform and that’s exactly represented in our overall mission. This collaboration with James Fauntleroy and his new label is a bold extension of our mission to champion equity, dignity, and opportunity for all. The Spirit of Goodwill Band embodies the heart of their community, and through their music, the world will hear what inclusion truly sounds like.”

For more than 120 years, Goodwill has helped people connect with chances, not charity, and The Spirit of Goodwill Band serves as a prime example of that mission. By day, members contribute to Goodwill South Florida’s manufacturing operations, producing military uniforms, American flags, and more. As artists, they showcase the limitless potential that Goodwill represents. Through AF:G, the band will share their music with the world, demonstrating the power of talent, creativity, and inclusion, while proving that ability knows no bounds.

The Spirit of Goodwill Band was spotlighted in the award-winning 2010 documentary For Once in My Life, an uplifting film that celebrates the power and potential within us all. The documentary follows an extraordinary group of singers and musicians of diverse abilities, brought together by their shared dream of making music. In cinéma vérité style, the film captures their rehearsals, personal backstories, daily struggles, and triumphs as they work to perform in front of much larger audiences than ever before.

James continues, “AF:G is aligned with supporting Goodwill’s mission with a portion of the proceeds from the label and products to be donated to Goodwill Industries International, and through the platform that we plan to develop through this partnership. The goal is to start with music as an easy access point to giving back but end with creative [and job] opportunities on a global scale.”

Following this debut, AF:G will continue to spotlight artists from underrepresented backgrounds and welcome established musicians seeking to give back through creative collaboration and community investment. Through this innovative initiative, AF:G will strengthen brand affinity and deepen the relationship between Goodwill and the communities it serves.