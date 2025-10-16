OVG Names Matthew Bryant As GM At Mobile Convention Center

MOBILE, Al. (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) has announced the appointment of industry veteran Matthew Bryant as General Manager of the Mobile Convention Center, part of OVG’s growing portfolio in the market that also includes the Saenger Theatre and the under-construction Mobile Arena.

With an extensive career spanning convention centers, luxury resorts, waterparks, and large-scale food service operations, Bryant previously served as Chair of Traverse City Tourism and Treasurer of the Saugatuck Convention and Visitors Bureau in Michigan, where he led initiatives to drive local tourism.

He has also held senior leadership roles with notable hospitality brands including Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Embassy Suites Nashville SE, and the Sheraton Grand Rapids Airport.

“I’m honored to join the OVG team in Mobile and build on the Convention Center’s rich legacy,” said Bryant. “This is a city with incredible cultural depth, natural beauty, and genuine Southern hospitality, and I’m excited to collaborate with local partners to deliver exceptional guest experiences.”

Additionally, OVG announced that Alphonse Stalliard has been named Director of Events at the Mobile Convention Center, where he will oversee client services, event coordination, and execution.

At the Saenger Theatre, Theatre Director Kelly Haven continues to lead operations at the historic venue. The General Manager for the Mobile Arena, slated to open in 2027, will be announced at a later date.

Additional leadership roles supporting all three venues include:

Victor Knott, General Manager of Hospitality

Ashley Kirk, Director of Human Resources

Davis Walker, Director of Partnerships & Premium

Hannah Pierce, Director of Marketing

“Mobile’s deep cultural roots and thriving community make it an ideal hub for live events,” said Greg O’Dell, President of Venue Management, Oak View Group. “With such an experienced support team leading the way, we’re entering the next phase of growth for our operations to firmly position the city as a must-visit destination for meetings, conventions, sports, and entertainment.”