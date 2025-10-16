Shakira Announces Two ‘Up Close And Personal’ Miami Shows

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Global superstar Shakira announced a special two-night run at Hard Rock Live in Miami, Florida on Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28. Marking her return to the city, these shows bring her total Miami dates this year to four — but this limited engagement will give fans a unique, UP CLOSE & PERSONAL experience with Shakira.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Monday, October 20 at 10am local time. Fans can sign up now at shakira.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Wednesday, October 22 at 10am local time.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Shakira’s Florida shows, with the Vibee presale beginning Thursday, October 16 at 7am PT/10am ET, ahead of the general public onsale. All Vibee Concert & Hotel Experience Packages include a premium concert ticket, a two-night hotel stay at a curated selection of luxury hotels, and a collectible laminate and lanyard. Vibee VIP package holders will enjoy added perks, including an exclusive welcome cocktail reception at the goodtime hotel’s rooftop pool, rideshare credits for the night of the show, a limited edition Shakira curated gift kit, and more. Vibee is also offering a limited number of Diamond VIP Concert & Hotel Experience packages, unlocking unparalleled luxury perks. Diamond VIP guests will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Shakira during an exclusive artist meet and greet, and take in the show from the venue’s prestigious ‘The Couches’ seating area, delivering a truly unmatched concert experience. In addition to hotel-inclusive packages, limited Diamond VIP and VIP Concert Experience Packages will also be available for guests who do not require accommodations.

The sold-out North American leg kicked off May 13 in Charlotte, hitting major cities including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Toronto, Detroit, and more. Over 22 electrifying shows, Shakira delivered her signature high-energy performances, complete with spectacular choreography, dynamic staging, dazzling costumes, pyro effects, and surprise appearances from Pitbull, Rauw Alejandro, Wyclef Jean, Black Eyed Peas, Alejandro Sanz, Ozuna, and Manuel Turizo.

Following the massive success of her initial Latin American run and sold-out North American tour dates, Shakira announced a second Latin America leg in August, adding more than 30 new stadium shows across the region. The leg kicked off Monday, August 11 in Tijuana, Mexico at Estadio Caliente and includes stops in nine countries, among them Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Shakira 2025 Upcoming Tour Dates

Sat Oct 25 — Cali, Colombia — Estadio Pascual Guerrero

Sun Oct 26 — Cali, Colombia — Estadio Pascual Guerrero

Sat Nov 01 — Bogotá, Colombia — Vive Claro

Sat Nov 08 — Quito, Ecuador — Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Sun Nov 09 — Quito, Ecuador — Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Tue Nov 11 — Quito, Ecuador — Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Sat Nov 15 — Cercado de Lima, Peru — Estadio Nacional

Sun Nov 16 — Cercado de Lima, Peru — Estadio Nacional

Tue Nov 18 — Cercado de Lima, Peru — Estadio Nacional

Sat Nov 22 — Ñuñoa, Chile — Estadio Nacional*

Fri Nov 28 — Asunción, Paraguay — Estadio Ueno La Nueva Olla

Sat Nov 29 — Asunción, Paraguay — Estadio Ueno La Nueva Olla

Wed Dec 03 — Montevideo, Uruguay — Estadio Centenario

Thu Dec 04 — Montevideo, Uruguay — Estadio Centenario

Mon Dec 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Estadio Vélez Sarsfield

Tue Dec 09 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Estadio Vélez Sarsfield

Thu Dec 11 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Estadio Vélez Sarsfield

SHAKIRA – UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL DATES

Sat Dec 27 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Live Miami – JUST ADDED

Sun Dec 28 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Live Miami – JUST ADDED