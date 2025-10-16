Sony Audio Institute Names Grammy-Nominated Producer Alissia As Inaugural Artist-In-Residence

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Sony Audio Institute at New York University today announced that GRAMMY-nominated producer Alissia has been named as its inaugural Artist-In-Residence. The Institute, launched earlier this year as a collaboration between NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development and Sony Corporation through its Personal Entertainment Business’ U.S. operations (Sony), fosters innovation at the intersection of technology and music by connecting students with industry leaders and cutting-edge audio technology. Alissia’s appointment marks the first in what will be an ongoing program to bring world-class music professionals directly into the academic environment.

Alissia, who made history as the 9th woman ever to receive a GRAMMY nomination for Producer of the Year, brings an impressive roster of collaborations and a unique sound that has caught the attention of industry legends including Quincy Jones, Prince, and funk legend Bootsy Collins. Her work spans collaborations with Anderson.Paak, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers, Kaytranada, Calvin Harris, and many others, establishing her as a multifaceted talent and prolific producer in the contemporary music landscape.

The Artist-In-Residence program builds on the Sony Audio Institute’s vision to bridge academic learning with real-world industry experience. In this role, Alissia will work directly with Sony Audio Institute students and faculty to provide mentorship, creative guidance, and real-world industry perspective drawn from her own experience, from her recent GRAMMY nominations to the release of “Hypnotic Night,” the debut single from her forthcoming artist project.

As part of her residency, Alissia will lead a masterclass at the Sony Audio Institute Studio on November 7 for an intimate group of students, providing direct feedback on their music and sharing insights into her process, including how Sony’s technology and solutions have shaped her work. The session will be followed by a panel open to all Institute students, featuring a deeper dive into her career and the business of music. In addition, Alissia will collaborate with Institute faculty to advise on a semester-long project uniting Music Business and Technology students, which will culminate in a presentation in Spring 2026 with feedback and evaluation. Just last week, Sony Audio Institute sponsored select students to attend Alissia’s exclusive Mix With The Masters masterclass, a two-day production masterclass, being held at the renowned Rue Boyer Studios in Paris on October 8-9, 2025.

“Alissia represents exactly the kind of innovative spirit and artistic excellence we want to share with our students,” said Larry S. Miller, Director of the Sony Audio Institute. “Her journey from working with funk legends to becoming a GRAMMY-nominated producer embodies the creative possibilities that emerge when artistry meets cutting-edge technology. We’re thrilled to have her as our inaugural Artist-In-Residence.”

“I’m honored to be the first Artist-In-Residence for the Sony Audio Institute,” said Alissia. “Having the opportunity to work with students who are at the forefront of music technology and business is incredibly exciting. I look forward to sharing my experiences and learning from their fresh perspectives as we shape the future of music creation together.”

“This appointment exemplifies our mission to give young creators access to world-class experiences,” said Jordy Freed, Senior Director, Deputy Head of Sony’s Personal Entertainment Business. “By connecting our students directly with industry leaders like Alissia, we’re helping them build the networks and skills they need to become tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

The Sony Audio Institute, established in March 2025 for an initial 10-year term, serves as a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration, merging the expertise of Sony’s professional and consumer audio businesses with NYU students, faculty, and facilities. The Institute elevates classroom experiences with cutting-edge technology, powers pioneering research opportunities, and deepens NYU’s and Sony’s relationships with New York City’s vibrant entertainment community through events and workshops.