The Circuit Group Launches Red Wire Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Artist management collective The Circuit Group has announced the launch of Red Wire Publishing, a new in-house boutique music publishing division.

Helmed by Circuit co-founder and partner David Gray, Red Wire Publishing will be based in Los Angeles and will focus on providing boutique publishing services for artists and songwriters—prioritizing creative development and long-term growth over sheer volume of signings.

“Red Wire was born from our management-first philosophy—helping artists not just get deals done, but build careers over the long term,” said David Gray, President of Red Wire. “We’re not interested in being the biggest publisher. We want to be the most effective and the most trusted, hyper-focused on developing talent and creating opportunities for our clients. Partnering with Kobalt gives us world-class infrastructure while keeping our boutique, hands-on approach intact.”

“Our focus is on maintaining a selective roster of writers we’re truly passionate about, while our talented team ensures those clients are serviced at the highest level,” added Charlie Tadman, Director of A&R at The Circuit Group. “Representing names like Stevie Appleton, Nari, Alex Metric, and Secondcity, we boast a powerhouse lineup contributing to some of today’s most in-demand artist projects. With recent cuts for FISHER, Chris Lake, Sammy Virji, Diplo, bbyclose, and more, our roster continues to define the cutting edge of dance music and beyond.”

At launch, the new division already administers more than 300 copyrights, supported by administrative services from Kobalt.