Tortuga Music Festival Reveals 2026 Lineup With Post Malone, Kenny Chesney And More

FORT LAUDERDALE (CelebrityAccess) – Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival, produced in partnership with Live Nation, is unveiling the star-studded lineup for its 13th annual beachfront celebration, returning April 10–12, 2026 to the sandy shores of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The powerhouse lineup will feature headliners Post Malone, Riley Green and Florida favorite Kenny Chesney, who has headlined multiple times, including the inaugural festival in 2013 and will be returning for his fifth Tortuga performance. “I love everything about Tortuga, starting with that very first year! To be on the Atlantic Ocean with all that beach, the sea to one side and A1A to the other is everything this music is made of—and the people who’ve been coming out every time we’ve played there are my kind of people,” Chesney enthuses. “Work hard, play harder and have fun while loving everyone in the space is a good way to be, and I can’t wait to get there next April.”

Tickets will go on sale this Saturday, October 18, at 10 a.m. EST at tortugamusicfestival.com. Ahead of Saturday’s ticket drop, fans can purchase expanded hotel and VIP experience packages today via Vibee by visiting tortuga.vibee.com.

Year after year – the festival continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind lineup in an unbeatable beachfront setting. The full list of 2026 performers includes Afroman, Graham Barham, Chayce Beckham, The Band Loula, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Preston Cooper, Adam David, Russell Dickerson, Hunter Flynn, Flatland Cavalry, The Fray, Cole Goodwin, Solon Holt, Tyler Hubbard, Greylan James, Uncle Kracker, Mary Kutter, Lakeview, G. Love and Special Sauce, Dustin Lynch, McCoy Moore, Lukas Nelson, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, Owen Riegling, DJ Rock, Josh Ross, Rhys Rutherford, Dee Jay Silver, Amanda Shires, Shane Smith and the Saints, Sons of Legion, Brittney Spencer, Surfer Girl, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Chandler Walters, Clay Walker, Jack Wharff Band, Brandon Wisham, The Wheeland Brothers and Dwight Yoakam.

Each year, the festival raises funds and serves as an opportunity to educate the public about critical environmental issues impacting the oceans. Fans will be able to explore the Rock The Ocean’s Conservation Village while on-site to learn more about the organization’s work and how to get involved. To date, Tortuga fans have helped raise 6 million dollars for ocean conservation initiatives. For more information, visit tortugamusicfestival.com/rock-the-ocean.