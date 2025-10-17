Birger Gaetjens Forms ICON Touring

VIENNA, AUSTRIA (vip-booking) – Longtime Georg Leitner Productions (GLP) agent Birger Gaetjens has announced a new partnership model with Vienna, Austria-based GLP, transitioning from his previous role as freelance agent to becoming an independent partner through his own company, ICON Touring.

ICON Touring, which operates across Europe, South America and the United Arab Emirates, will see Gaetjens continue to collaborate closely with GLP in a consultancy capacity.

He will focus on global touring for high-profile artists, particularly in the MENA region and emerging Eastern markets, such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Georgia — building on previous successful projects, including the Jennifer Lopez tour in summer 2025.

Founded in Austria in 1978 by Georg Leitner, GLP is one of Europe’s longest-running international live entertainment and artist representation companies, active across touring, event production and corporate entertainment. The company’s roster spans music, comedy and variety acts, with experience delivering major tours and special events worldwide.