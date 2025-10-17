Capitol Christian Music Group Signs Rock City Worship

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) has announced the signing of modern worship collective Rock City Worship to its vibrant artist roster. The innovative group, consisting of seasoned songwriters, worship leaders and musicians, first began making its expressive, original worship songs in 2020, as the music ministry extension of Rock City Church based in Columbus, Ohio.

“Rock City Worship brings a fresh worship expression and a compelling mission, says Garrett Davis, Vice President of A&R for Capitol CMG. “We are excited about this new partnership and to reach, inspire and serve people with their music.”

Pastor Chad Fisher of Rock City Church adds, “We couldn’t be more excited to join the Capitol CMG family. Our prayer is that Rock City Worship’s music will reach far beyond our church walls and inspire people everywhere to encounter the power of Jesus.”

Today, the dynamic worship outfit’s new single “GRAVESTONE” releases on all music streaming platforms. Blending its passionate modern pop energy with soul-stirring lyrics, “GRAVESTONE” is a raw, resurrection anthem that transforms imagery of death into a declaration of hope and new life. With gritty verses and a triumphant chorus, it captures the heartbeat of Rock City Worship — that God doesn’t just make things better, He brings dead things back to life.

Nathan Montgomery, the Rock City Church Central Worship Pastor and a group member, explains,” ‘GRAVESTONE’ is the sound of death losing its grip. The same power that raised Jesus from the grave still pulls us out of the things that try to bury us. This isn’t just a story from Scripture; it’s my story, it’s our story, and it’s still happening right now. Like flowers blooming on a gravestone, what once was dead is alive again in Christ.”