FEAT Confirms Promoter-Approved Resale Policy And Continued Support For Enforcement Of The Digital Services Act

BARCELONA, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – The Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT) held its annual general meeting (AGM) in Barcelona on Friday October 17, 2025. Its largest and most well-attended to date; members from eight different countries met to discuss the ongoing battle to end ticket scalping across Europe.

In an update to the organisation’s official position, members agreed that resale should only take place via platforms that have been approved by the event promoter, with newly barcoded tickets then reissued to buyers. All resale should take place at face value only.

It was revealed at the AGM that across 2025, FEAT’s members have reported 275 illegal resale listings using the EU’s Digital Services Act, comprising nearly 1,000 tickets. Of these reports, not a single response was received from the unauthorised websites – representing a further contravention of the DSA. Members agreed to continue gathering evidence of DSA infringements and to lobby the EU for better enforcement, with stricter requirements for takedowns and faster escalations.

Founding directors of FEAT Neo Sala (CEO of Doctor Music, who kindly hosted this year’s AGM) and Scumeck Sabottka (CEO of MCT-Agentur) said: “In FEAT’s sixth year of being established, it’s great to see such a good representation at our AGM, together with agreement on an updated position of promoter-approved resale only. Unauthorised websites continue to list hundreds of tickets for resale every day, ripping off tens of thousands of consumers each year across Europe. We have our eye on you.”