Foghat Presented With Plaque For 25 Million Plays On Apple Music

WORCESTER, MA (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary rockers Foghat are still receiving high honors and praise from their loyal fans, and there is no sign of them “slowing” down anytime soon!

Hot on the heels of their critically acclaimed 50th Anniversary Edition of FOOL FOR THE CITY (released September 12 by Rhino Records), the band behind the timeless anthem “Slow Ride” reached yet another new landmark in their illustrious career with an astonishing 25 million plays of the signature song on Apple Music. They were surprised on stage during their show October 3rd at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester, MA, where they were presented with a stunning commemorative plaque marking the milestone.

In true Foghat fashion, they made sure that credit went where it was due. Plaques are also being sent to the song’s original creators: Lonesome Dave Peverett, Rod Price, and Nick Jameson, with Peverett’s and Price’s families receiving theirs in tribute, and one traveling all the way to Jameson’s home in Reykjavik, Iceland.

To top off an incredible year, Foghat is heading back to where it all began — the U.K.! This November, the band will return to their homeland for the first time since the early ’70s. Once “blackballed” after leaving Savoy Brown, they went on to do very well in the U.S. but playing the U.K. again has always been on their wish list — and now it is happening!

They will perform November 15 at the HRH Prog Festival in Great Yarmouth and November 16 at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London (both with Asia featuring John Payne), before closing out at Manchester’s Band on the Wall on November 18!

Founding drummer and eternal road warrior Roger Earl summed it up perfectly, “I love playing with this band! We’re still having the time of our lives out here. And I can’t wait for our friends and family in the U.K. to finally get to see the band LIVE!”

The Platinum-selling fifth album, FOOL FOR THE CITY by FOGHAT, was originally released on September 15, 1975. To celebrate this illustrious anniversary, Rhino Records released the 50th Anniversary Edition on September 12. It’s available on the band’s online store and Rhino’s official website as a double-vinyl or double-CD version, featuring the newly remastered original tracks, as well as an electrifying bonus disc featuring never-before-released live tracks, recorded during two live performances at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago in 1975.

Captured and performed by multi-talented bassist/producer Nick Jameson, the mastermind behind both FOOL FOR THE CITY and 1977’s legendary FOGHAT LIVE—these raw, high-energy recordings have been resurrected 50 years later. Mixed and mastered by Jameson himself at a studio in Reykjavik, Iceland, the result is a time capsule of pure rock fury. The CD edition also includes two bonus live tracks and an interview with founding drummer Roger Earl and Jameson, diving into the making of “Slow Ride” and the magic behind the FOOL FOR THE CITY sessions. In fact, Jameson not only played on the record but also was their touring bass player with the original members, Lonesome Dave Peverett, Rod Price and Roger Earl, in 1975!

Their most recent studio album, SONIC MOJO, with the current lineup, Roger Earl (founding drummer), Bryan Bassett (lead/slied guitar), Scott Holt (lead vocals/guitar), and Rodney O’Quinn (bass), dropped in November 2023 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard “Blues Album” chart, holding steady in the Top 10 for an incredible 34 weeks.

And the “Slow Ride” continues! The band heads back into the studio this month to start recording their next studio album–due out in 2026. Their current “SLOW RIDE 50TH Anniversary” tour continues through 2025 with their 2026 ‘TWANG & BANG” Tour getting ready to roll. Many shows have already been booked into the new year, which includes stops in Hawaii, Finland, Sweden, as well as another round of nationwide U.S. tour dates.

At 79 years young, founding drummer Roger Earl, born in London, England is the living embodiment of rock-n-roll stamina, proudly carrying on the words of his late bandmate Lonesome Dave Peverett, “Gonna roll ’til I’m old, Gonna rock ’til I drop!”

Stay tuned, crank it up, and catch the band when they roll through your town — because FOGHAT’s still got the fire, the groove, and the mojo! They are even playing their first U.K. shows since 1973! Check out the band’s itinerary below. Tickets are available via their official website.

Sat 10/25 Mt Vernon, OH Memorial Theater at The Knox

Sun 10/26 Marietta, OH People’s Bank Theatre

Sat 11/15 Great Yarmouth, U.K. HRH Prog 15

Sun 11/16 London, U.K. O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tue 11/18 Manchester, U.K. Band On the Wall

Fri 1/9/26 Fort McDowell, AZ We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Sat 1/10/26 San Jacinto, CA Soboba Casino

Wed 1/28/26 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

Sat 1/31/26 Kilauea, HI Porter Pavillion

Thu 2/5/26 Maui TBA

Sat 2/7/26 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Hawaii

Sun 2/8/26 Honolulu, HI Blue Note Hawaii

Sat 3/14/26 Davenport, IA Rhythm City Casino Resort

Fri 4/10/26 Biloxi, MI Hard Rock Casino

Sat 4/25/26 Las Vegas, NV Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sat 5/2/26 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena with Nazareth

Thu 5/28/26 Helsinki, Finland The Culture House

Fri 5/29/26 Tampere, Finland Tavara-Asema

Mon 7/6/26 Knislinge, Sweden Time to Rock Festival 2026

Sat 8/29/26 Louisville, KY Kentucky Stage Fair with The Kentucky Headhunters