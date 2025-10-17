George Strait Announces One Night Only Show For 2026

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – George Strait has announced his return to the stadium stage with a newly added performance at Clemson, South Carolina’s Memorial Stadium (known as “Death Valley”) for one night only, in-the-round on Saturday, May 2, 2026, joined by Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores.

This historic night will mark the first concert at Memorial Stadium since 1999 — which was also headlined by George Strait. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of timeless hits and new favorites performed center stage, in the round. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Strait, who performs for over two hours yet is a man of few words, simply shares, “Going back to Death Valley for the first time in more than 25 years feels pretty special. Can’t wait to see you, Clemson!”

In 2024, Strait only played a handful of one-off stadium shows including A&M’s Kyle Field playing one of the largest single ticketed concerts in U.S. history with 110,905 fans in attendance for George Strait: The King at Kyle Field. He followed that record-breaking performance with only five live shows in 2025 with stops in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Foxborough and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

In addition to this upcoming live performance at Clemson, Strait will be celebrated at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors this December, recognizing his lifetime of contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Early next year, he will also be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame, paying tribute to his enduring impact as both a performer and songwriter whose influence has shaped generations of country music.

As generous as he is talented, Strait’s Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert has raised over $17 million for the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation and most recently his Strait To The Heart benefit raised over $7 million for those affected by the flooding in Texas. He and wife Norma also established the Jenifer Strait Foundation to preserve the memory of their daughter and have raised millions for children’s organizations. In addition, every time Strait takes the stage he is joined by Retired Lt. General Leroy Sisco to present a new home to a wounded hero, delivering his 127th home presentation just last month in Los Angeles via Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Homes 4 Wounded Heroes Program.