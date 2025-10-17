Ghost Hounds Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – On Wednesday (October 15), swaggering country rock band, Ghost Hounds, made their debut on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, bringing their signature blend of blues, rock, and country soul to one of the most storied stages in music history. The band was introduced by Charles Mattos, who welcomed them into the Opry’s iconic circle and spoke about their rising impact in American roots music.

The crowd erupted as Ghost Hounds launched into a two-song set that included country rocker “She Runs Hot” from their latest album Almost Hound, alongside Ghost Hound classic “Last Train To Nowhere.” Fronted by vocalist SAVNT, the band delivered a high-energy performance that fused blistering guitar work, soaring vocals, and timeless country-rock energy.

The Opry debut arrives on the heels of a breakout year for the band. Their fifth studio album Almost Home, released earlier this year, blends country, roots, classic rock, and blues and features guest appearances by Lainey Wilson and Patty Griffin.

Discussing the band’s debut with WSM radio ahead of the performance, SAVNT shared, “Stepping into that circle, honestly, as I was walking backstage, I just feel grateful, like completely grateful, because it feels like this is the era of my life, I’m living answered prayers.”

The performance follows a milestone AmericanaFest week for Ghost Hounds, which included a headline slot at the National Museum of African American Music, where SAVNT was honored with a special exhibit spotlighting his artistry and cultural impact.

Ghost Hounds will also perform on Saturday, November 1 at The Bay in Sarasota, Florida, alongside DIAMOND-selling superstar Brian Kelley. One of 80+ fun events at The Bay during the park’s month-long Third Anniversary Celebration. Click here to explore the full Schedule of Anniversary Events offered October 1 – November 2.

Known for their explosive live shows, Ghost Hounds have toured with The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Bob Seger, and Garth Brooks. Their breakout single, “Last Train to Nowhere,” was featured in Special Ops: Lioness.