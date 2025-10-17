IFPI Shuts Down Y2mate and 11 Other Stream-Ripping Sites

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a trade organization representing the global recording industry, announced that it has forced the closure of the popular stream-ripping site Y2mate.com along with eleven other similar services.

Y2mate.com, which allowed users to make local recordings of music from online streams, received more than 620 million visits in the past 12 months and had been a key enforcement priority for the IFPI.

According to the IFPI, the operators of Y2mate and the other 11 websites agreed to permanently cease operations. Most of the domains used by these services have been transferred to the IFPI, including Y2mate.com, Yt1s.com, Utomp3.com, Tomp3.cc, and Y2mate.gg.

“This marks a major milestone in our ongoing work to tackle stream ripping, one of the most prevalent forms of online music piracy,” said Victoria Oakley, CEO of the IFPI. “It is a first-of-its-kind success in Vietnam for the music industry, and we aim to build on this momentum to address other infringing services operated from the region. We will continue to target services that infringe our members’ rights and help protect the global music community.”

The full list of websites shut down:

9convert.com

in-y2mate.com

tomp3.cc

ump3.cc

utomp3.com

y2mate.gg

yt1s.gg

youtubepp.com

y2mate.com

yt1s.com

vidcombo.com

y2mates.com