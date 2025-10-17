Latin Music Hits $490 Million in Mid-Year Revenue, Outpacing Overall U.S. Market

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Amid conservative backlash against the NFL’s choice of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the headliner for next year’s Super Bowl LX halftime show, the RIAA has released a new report highlighting the growing popularity of Latin music.

According to the RIAA, Latin music generated $490.3 million in revenue during the first half of 2025, up nearly 6% from the mid-year report in 2024. Growth for Latin music outpaced the overall U.S. recorded music market, the organization said.

The vast majority of Latin music’s gains came from streaming, which accounted for 98% of the genre’s revenue growth, generating $271.1 million from paid subscriptions on digital streaming platforms, according to the RIAA.

“Latin music in the U.S. continues to gain popularity and generate increased value thanks to the incredible artists whose music connects across language and geographical barriers, supported by creative label partnerships. At a mid-year high approaching half a billion dollars, Latin music continues to earn new listeners and invigorate existing fans,” said RIAA VP of Research Matt Bass. “With streaming offering more access than ever to legacy voices and next-generation icons defining today’s culture, Latin has become the second-fastest-growing genre in America.”

Latin H1 2025 Topline Findings:

• Up 5.9% over the H1 2024 period to $490.3M wholesale

• 12th straight year of mid-year growth

• 8.8% of total U.S. recorded music revenue

• Streaming delivers 98% of U.S. Latin revenue

• Total streaming up 6.3% to $481.6M

• Paid subscriptions up 11.2% to $271.1M

• Luminate recently touted Latin as a Top 4 music streaming genre