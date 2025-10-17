Mel C and Red Girl Records Partner With Virgin Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs, today announced its partnership with global pop icon Melanie C and her independent record label Red Girl Records. The partnership kicks off with the release of her highly anticipated new single “Sweat,” and the announcement of her 9th studio album of the same name, set for release in 2026.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing my new music with Virgin Music Group,” says Melanie. “It feels like a homecoming after the successes we shared working together with Spice Girls and my first two solo albums. They are paving the way for more artist-led deals and have an incredibly strong international team. I’m really excited to see what we can achieve together.”

“Melanie is such a unique force of nature who is on the verge of another exciting chapter in an illustrious career,” said Vanessa Bosåen, President of Virgin Music Group UK. “She captivates the heart of everyone she meets and we are thrilled to welcome her into the Virgin Music Group family. We look forward to working alongside her and her team to bring her intoxicating vision to life.”

Recorded between Stockholm and Los Angeles, “Sweat” is an ode to Melanie C’s humble beginnings before the spotlight, when club culture thrived and dance served as a form of liberation. Infused with nostalgic nods to the era that shaped her, the single samples Diana Ross’s “Work That Body,” and is a preview of what fans can expect on the album.

Chisholm ‘will always be a Spice Girl’; she is a solo artist and a DJ too, a performer who can play underground clubs and huge stadiums. She is the female artist with the most songs at No 1 in the UK chart’s history, and the only female performer to top the charts solo, as part of a duo, quartet and quintet. Her ninth studio album is one that brings together so much of her history: the sport and the spice, the forgotten teenage raver and the 51-year-old DJ. But most importantly, it’s about joy.

The partnership comes on the heels of her recently announced headline show at London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton, set for October 23, 2026.