OUT Magazine Reveals 2025 Out100 Honorees With Doechii, G Flip And More

Out, the world's leading fashion and lifestyle brand for the LGBTQ+ community, today unveils its 31st annual Out100 list. This issue shines a spotlight on 2025's most influential and pioneering LGBTQ+ figures across entertainment, politics, activism, sports, music, and more. Through this landmark edition, Out celebrates the individuals who shape the world and drive progress for the community.

From global superstars and emerging voices to unsung heroes working behind the scenes, each honoree exemplifies Out’s mission to uplift those who make the world a more inclusive, vibrant, and equitable place. Alongside previously announced Icon of the Year Niecy Nash-Betts, this year’s diverse list includes top music artists Doechii, G Flip, Frankie Grande, and out country artist Brooke Eden; esteemed actors/actresses Rosie O’Donnell, Keke Palmer, Jeff Hiller, Miles Heizer, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Bre-Z, Tonatiuh, Tramell Tillman, Lukas Gage, Anna Camp; drag stars Bob the Drag Queen, Suzie Toot, Ginger Minj; comedians Caleb Hearon, Megan Stalter, Benito Skinner, Owen Thiele, Matt Rogers, Amber Ruffin; professional athletes Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman, Tobin Heath, and Christen Press; reality TV stars Ariana Madix and Chrishell Stause; fashion icons Bob Mackie and Paul Tazewell; political figures Rep. Sarah McBride, Precious Brady-Davis, and more.

View the full Out100 honoree list HERE.

“This year’s Out100 theme, ‘Bolder, Brighter!’, celebrates the courage, creativity, and joy that define our community even in the face of adversity,” said Daniel Reynolds, Editor-in-Chief of Out. “In a year that challenged our rights and threatened our visibility, LGBTQ+ people responded the only way we know how: with brilliance, perseverance, humor, and heart. From Niecy Nash-Betts to first-time honorees making waves in their fields, the 2025 Out100 reflects a community that refuses to dim its light; instead, we’re shining bolder and brighter than ever.”

Select Quotes from This Year’s Honorees Include:

• “Gay people have always existed and always will. Stand tall in this truth. “ —Rosie O’Donnell, Actor/Comedian

• “I think that Jimmy would call and say, ‘Congratulations!’ And then Kayla would call and be like, ‘I think we should do a photo shoot together, and I should be in it as well.” “By the way, I’ve … been playing Kayla gay. But she has a boyfriend, probably as well.” —Meg Statler, Comedian/Actor (Hacks, Too Much) on how the Hacks character would react to her honor.

• “My inner circle, friends, and family were very supportive, but the wider world tends to give myself and the nonbinary community backlash. In the end, I know who I am, I can’t change who I am … it’s just me.” —G Flip, Singer/Songwriter

• On creating the hit TV-show Overcompensating, “opened up a lot of old wounds… I think I knew that at least one queer person could watch and maybe feel like they were seen for the first time on-screen,” he shares. Additionally, “I trust myself so much more now and maybe even forgive myself for some of the things I did while I was in the closet.” —Benito Skinner(aka BennyDrama), Comedian/ Actor, Overcompensating

• “It’s cool to care. Care with everything you’ve got.” —Ariana Madix, Reality Star (Vanderpump Rules, Love Island USA)

• “Money and homosexuality in excess. Amen. “ —Caleb Hearon, Comedian

• “[…] sticking to my guns as an out, proud, gay, femme-presenting, male-identifying pop star in an industry where that is still far from the norm and often met with pushback and controversy.” —Frankie Grande, Actor/Singer

• “Even in this time when we feel unsafe and when our trans and nonbinary siblings are being attacked both personally and legislatively, we will not stop fighting, caring, and being there for you, because we are you. If one of us is oppressed, all of us are oppressed.” —Jeff Hiller, Emmy Award-Winning Actor (Somebody Somewhere)

• “Try to do something you love. Be honest with your heart and soul to ensure you live your most authentic life. Everything will fall into place.” — Bob Mackie, Fashion Designer

• “A lot has made us proud this year — we’ve grown a lot on and off the court. Most importantly, streaming has let us hit bigger stages to represent the gay and masc community. It’s rare to see this kind of representation, and we’re proud to be that for others.” —Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, WNBA players (Minnesota Lynx)

The 31st annual Out100 issue will also feature the full list of changemakers in the LGBTQ+ community across entertainment, politics, activism, sports, and more. This year’s Out100 celebration event will take place on November 21, 2025, at nya studios WEST in Hollywood, bringing together honorees, allies, and supporters for an unforgettable night of celebration. Niecy Nash-Betts will receive the Icon of the Year Award for her groundbreaking contributions to both entertainment and LGBTQ+ advocacy, recognized for her extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to uplifting marginalized voices.