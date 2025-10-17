Prescription Songs Partners With Day One Songs To Sign French Producer And Sample Maker PALE1080

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs and Day One Songs are excited to announce the recent signing of PALE1080. The French producer, who has gained a large YouTube following, was brought into the company by Prescription Songs A&R Manager Cameron Kooklanfar and A&R Coordinator Will Fogarty.

Paris-born producer and sample maker PALE1080, born Maxime Ramananjanahary, first gained an audience through his YouTube channel, which has since grown to over 100,000 subscribers. His genre-blending production style has led to collaborations with major artists across hip-hop and Latin music. Most recently, he co-produced Central Cee’s “CRG (feat. Dave)” from the album Can’t Rush Greatness, Central Cee’s first-ever Top 10 album on Billboard. PALE1080 also co-produced the certified Latin RIAA Platinum track Omy De Oro’s “Mood,” followed by a remix featuring Jay Wheeler and Nio Garcia. His growing list of collaborators includes Central Cee, NoCap, Gabe Lucas, Kxvi, Nico Baran, Pilgrim, Genia, and Adanna Duru.

“After countless late nights creating and perfecting my sound, I’m thrilled to take the next step alongside Day One and Rx,” shares PALE1080.

Day One Songs Founder Peter Ashley is equally as excited for this new partnership. “Watching Pale steadily grow his business over the past few years has been awesome to watch. I’m excited to now partner with Prescription Songs and take his career to the next level.”

“Thrilled to be part of PALE1080’s signing alongside my A&R colleague William Fogarty and manager Peter Ashley from Day One, who I’ve been lucky to collaborate with across several Prescription x Day One clients,” said Cameron Kooklanfar, A&R Manager at Prescription Songs. “Pale’s a phenomenal multi-genre producer with amazing artist relationships, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Prescription Songs A&R Coordinator Will Fogarty adds, “We’re thrilled to bring PALE1080 into the Rx family. We’ve had a great track record of developing amazing records and creatives alongside Peter and Day One and I’m confident we’ll continue this momentum with PALE. It’s also a privilege to work alongside Cameron on the A&R front, he’s someone I’ve looked up to from my first day on the job at Prescription.”