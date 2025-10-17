Sam Fender Wins The 2025 Mercury Prize For Album Of The Year

NEWCASTLE, UK (CelebrityAccess) — English singer, songwriter, and musician Sam Fender has been named the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for his album People Watching.

Fender received the award during the 2025 Mercury Prize “Albums of the Year” ceremony, held at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena—marking the first time the event has taken place outside London.

Hosted by broadcaster Lauren Laverne, the awards gala featured live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists, including Emma-Jean Thackray, FKA twigs, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu, Pulp, Sam Fender, and Wolf Alice, each performing one track from their nominated album.

“This year proved that the album remains the format of choice for artists to best present a body of work. That, however, made our job as judges of the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year more challenging than ever. All twelve records on the shortlist worked so well on their own terms, ranging from ancient ballads to futuristic electronics. After much discussion, we all decided on one album that stood out for its cohesion, character, and ambition. It felt like a classic album—one that will take pride of place in record collections for years to come. People Watching by Sam Fender is both melody-rich and expansive, marrying heartland rock with the realities of everyday life and the importance of community. These are thoughtful songs with broad appeal, as cinematic as they are intimate, making People Watching a worthy winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year,” the Mercury Prize judging panel said.

The Mercury Prize recognizes the best in British and Irish music. The 2025 judging panel included: Danielle Perry – Broadcaster (Absolute Radio/Jazz FM) & Musician; Jamie Cullum – Musician & Radio 2 Broadcaster; Jamz Supernova – 6 Music Broadcaster & DJ; Jeff Smith – Head of Music, Radio 2 & Radio 6 Music (Chair); Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant; Mistajam – Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang! / Contributing Editor, Mojo; Sian Eleri – Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ; Will Hodgkinson – Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times; Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster.

The 2025 Mercury Prize ‘Albums of the Year’ shortlist: