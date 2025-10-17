The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: OverDrive President & CEO Steve Potash

Steve Potash is President and CEO of OverDrive, which provides books for libraries via its Libby app and video content via Kanopy and…
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/steve-potash/id1316200737?i=1000732123706
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0CVxGi7cqedFbSCZl3ASkl?si=A-AcfoIbSVm_VZi5vY4cdQ
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/steve-potash-300850935/
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/7fe00277-a2a2-47a6-990b-6d0de0c76fe3/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-steve-potash