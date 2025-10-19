Limp Bizkit Co-Founder Sam Rivers, Dead At 48

(CelebrityAccess) — Sam Rivers, the bassist and a founding member of the nu metal band Limp Bizkit, died Saturday. He was 48.

His death was announced by the band on social media.

“Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” the band said in a joint statement. “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Rivers met Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst while the two were working at a fast-food restaurant. They formed the short-lived band Malachi Sage before adding drummer John Otto and guitarist Wes Borland to create what would become Limp Bizkit.

Rivers left the band in 2015 due to health issues and later became a producer for emerging acts in the Jacksonville area, including Burn Season and The Embraced.

A cause of death was not released. In 2020, Rivers told Loudwire that he had suffered from alcohol-related liver disease and underwent a liver transplant in 2017.

“It got so bad I had to go to UCLA Hospital, and the doctor said, ‘If you don’t stop, you’re going to die. And right now, you’re looking like you need a new liver,’” Rivers told Loudwire’s Philip Trapp. “I fought liver disease for a couple of years, and it won. I had to get a liver transplant in 2017.”

He rejoined Limp Bizkit in 2019 and most recently performed with the band at the Leeds Festival this summer.

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends,” the band said in their post. “And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”