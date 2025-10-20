Ari Emanuel’s MARI Acquires TodayTix

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — MARI, the new global events and experiences company founded by Ariel Emanuel, announced the acquisition of the digital ticketing company TodayTix Group (TTG).

With more than 20 million members across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, TTG’s portfolio of brands includes TodayTix, Secret Cinema, LondonTheatre, and Show-Score and the company services more than 10,000 theatres, producers, and cultural institutions worldwide.

As part of the agreement, TodayTix Group will integrate its technology, AI-driven personalization, and data science capabilities into MARI’s roster of events, alongside of its partner network.

Following the close of the deal, Brian Fenty, Co-Founder and CEO of TodayTix Group, will remain CEO of the company with an expanded role that includes joining MARI’s executive leadership team. Co-Founder Merritt Baer will continue as Artistic Director and Producer at Secret Cinema.

MARI is led by Ariel Emanuel, Founder and Principal Investor, together with Mark Shapiro, Principal Investor and Board Member with financial backing from private equity investors Apollo Global Management and RedBird Capital Partners.