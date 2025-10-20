Bassist Anthony Jackson, Dead At 73

(CelebrityAccess) — Anthony Claiborne Jackson, the famed bassist, session musician and the developer of the modern six-string bass, has died. He was 73.

Details about his passing were not available, but Jackson was in poor health for several years, struggling with Parkinson’s Disease.

A multi-instrumentalist, Jackson began playing bass while he was still in his teens and went on to work as a session musician with Philadelphia International Records.

He went on to record and tour with an impressive array of artists such as Al Di Meola, Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Buddy Rich, Donald Fagan, and Hiromi Uehara, among numerous others

In the mid-1970s, Jackson, and luthier Carl Thompson developed the first six-string contrabass guitar, with the innovation becoming his signature instrument.