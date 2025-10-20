Fitz and The Tantrums Announces Headlining Tour For 2026

(CelebrityAccess) — The multi-platinum indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums has revealed plans to return to the road in early 2026 with a new headlining tour.

The tour kicks off at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa, on January 29 and is scheduled to conclude at The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, California, on February 27.

The run includes performances at Belly Up Aspen and the Boulder Theater in Colorado, as well as a four-night engagement at the Egyptian Theater in Utah, among other stops.

For the tour, Fitz and The Tantrums will be supporting their sixth full-length album, Man on the Moon, which was released earlier this year and includes singles such as the title track, “Man on the Moon.”

Fitz and The Tantrums have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold supports public media and its essential role in delivering independent journalism and programming to communities nationwide.

Fitz and The Tantrums – 2026 Headline Tour