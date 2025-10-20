Madi Diaz Signs Global Co-Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music And Crush Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) and Crush Music Publishing (CMP) today announced a global co-publishing deal with acclaimed singer-songwriter Madi Diaz. She is the first signing to Crush’s newly-launched publishing division. Diaz is known for her emotionally honest songwriting and genre-spanning sound. Released last Friday (October 10), her newest album, Fatal Optimist, marks one of her most intimate projects to date – a stripped-down exploration of heartache, self-discovery, and resilience. It follows the two-time Grammy-nominated Weird Faith (2024) and History of a Feeling (2021).

Diaz said: “I am beyond excited to say that I have found and joined my new publishing family with Crush and Warner Chappell….and not to get sappy about it, but I’ve been waiting for it to feel like this for my whole career. Music is fun, but when you can do it with friends and people you love it makes it all the better. I’m over the moon and honored to be the first signing to Crush Publishing and working with Evan, Carianne, Rachel, and their teams in this next chapter.”

Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair and COO, WCM said: “Madi is a talent who defies definition – moving effortlessly across genres while keeping the heart of her artistry rooted in storytelling. With honesty and vulnerability at its core, her songwriting is deeply personal and universally relatable. We’re inspired to champion her as she shares her story with listeners around the world.”

Evan Taubenfeld, Head of Music, CMP added: “We’ve been begging Madi to let us be a part of her team as far back as we can remember. We’re grateful to Carianne, Guy, and the incredible Warner Chappell team for their support and belief in such a wonderful career, artist, and songwriter.”

Co-produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Zach Bryan) and anchored by singles “Feel Something,” “Ambivalence,” “Heavy Metal,” and “Why’d You Have to Bring Me Flowers,” Fatal Optimist marks Diaz’s seventh studio album. It follows her 2024 project Weird Faith which was met with critical-acclaim, landing the Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. Diaz has been writing and releasing music professionally since the late 2000s, including multiple EPs and studio albums such as Skin and Bone (2007), Plastic Moon (2012), We Threw Our Hearts in the Fire (2012), and Phantom (2014).

A trusted collaborator, Diaz has worked with artists such as WCM’s Kacey Musgraves as well as Lizzy McAlpine and Harry Styles. She toured extensively as a guitarist and vocalist on Styles’ record-breaking Love On Tour and opened for Musgraves on the UK and European legs of her Deeper Well world tour. Diaz has partnered with songwriting heavyweights and acclaimed producers including Gary Paczosa, Lori McKenna, Amy Wadge, Steph Jones, and Aaron Raitiere, with her vocals featured on tracks by Miranda Lambert, Charlie Worsham, and Caamp. Her songs have been recorded by standout talent including Maren Morris and Kesha.

Based in Nashville, Diaz is currently on tour across the country in support of Fatal Optimist, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.