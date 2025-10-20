Mark Chesnutt Hospitalized, Cancels Baton Rouge Show

BATON ROUGUE (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Mark Chesnutt was forced to cancel a performance in Louisiana after he was hospitalized for a medical issue.

Chesnutt, who is 62, was preparing to perform at Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge on October 16 but canceled the show to seek medical attention.

“Mark was admitted to Baton Rouge General Hospital Thursday morning after his flight arrived for the concert with Alabama. Doctors determined he had a low sodium count and very high blood pressure. He’s stable,” Chesnutt’s publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, told People magazine. “Mark wants to apologize to the fans who came to see him in Baton Rouge and also to those who had planned to see him yesterday in Portales, New Mexico. He hopes to be back to perform in both cities soon. At this time, I don’t have any update on whether any additional future shows will be affected.”

Chesnutt was subsequently released from the hospital and is at home recovering, his publicist added in a follow-up statement to Classic Country Music on Sunday.

“Mark was released from the hospital yesterday. He’s home in Beaumont, Texas, and will see his doctor first thing Monday morning for testing comparisons,” Grubbs said. “After they get the low sodium and high blood pressure under control, he’ll be good to go.”

Chesnutt is scheduled to return to the stage at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Indiana on Wednesday.