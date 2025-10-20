Mike Kraski Named GM At Cobblestone Road Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Cobblestone Road Entertainment, a new multi-faceted entertainment company, has announced the hire of music industry veteran Mike Kraski as the company’s General Manager.

Launched last month in Nashville by Casey Barile and Laura Turner-Barile, Cobblestone Road Entertainment offers a range of services, from artist development and recording to live touring.

“When we formed Cobblestone Road Entertainment, we were very specific about the qualities we wanted in our staff — leadership, experience, a proven track record, and esteem,” said Casey and Laura, who serve as President and Managing Partner, respectively. “Mike embodies all of those qualities and more. We’re excited about the foundation we’re building and thrilled to have Mike in the driver’s seat orchestrating all of the great things to come.”

With a career spanning more than three decades, Kraski brings extensive experience to the new venture. He began his career at CBS Records before joining Sony Music Nashville, where he spent 28 years and rose to the role of Executive Vice President and General Manager. During his tenure, he collaborated with artists including the Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, Patty Loveless, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Montgomery Gentry, and Travis Tritt, among others.

“This opportunity is a dream come true for me,” said Kraski. “Not only do Casey and Laura understand the music business — they’ve lived it. Their purity of intent to help artists realize their hopes and dreams is nothing less than inspiring, and I take very seriously their vision for this company.”