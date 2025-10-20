MUSEXPO 2026 Reveals Keynote Panels And Special Forums

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEXPO “The United Nations of Music”, the pioneering global music business conference renowned for its transformative impact on the industry, which will take place March 22 – 25, 2026, in Burbank, California has unveiled a growing list of speakers, and will showcase a spotlight on India, which is one of the world’s fastest growing music markets.

Marking over a quarter-century of influence, MUSEXPO 2026 will highlight the continued evolution of the worldwide music business landscape across all key sectors including A&R, music publishing, live, sync (film, TV, videogames, advertising, promos, trailers), radio/streaming, digital, technology, AI, distribution, management, and more.

A&R Worldwide who organize the annual MUSEXPO has revealed that Kirk Sommer, Senior Partner and Global Co-Head of Music at WME, which is one of the most influential talent agencies in the world, will be honored as the International Music Person of the Year during a special awards luncheon at the 26th global edition of MUSEXPO. Sommer will also take part in an exclusive one-on-one keynote interview with Sat Bisla, President of MUSEXPO And A&R Worldwide, offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at one of the most powerful and respected figures in the global music industry.

Widely regarded by peers and artists alike as the world’s No.1 music agent, Sommer has redefined what it means to be a modern music executive. Over 25 years, he has been instrumental in shaping the global touring landscape and developing some of the most important and enduring artists of our time. Among the countless stars he represents are Adele, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Andrea Bocelli, Sam Smith, Hozier, Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Neil Diamond, Morrissey, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Lola Young, Lewis Capaldi, Camila Cabello, Steve Aoki, the late Amy Winehouse, and many others.

Sommer, who began his career in the mailroom at William Morris in 2000, rose to become Senior Partner and Global Co-Head of Music at WME, where he has helped grow the agency’s music department into one of the most formidable in the industry. He has guided his artists from club stages to global stadium tours, earning recognition as Pollstar’s 2025 “Agent of the Year,” a regular fixture on Billboard’s Power List (2017–2024), Variety’s Top 500, and Pollstar’s Impact 50. PAPER Magazine has called him “the most influential booking agent in the world,” and he was inducted into the New York University Hall of Fame in 2024. Beyond music, Sommer and his family actively support numerous organizations focused on children’s health and welfare.

“Kirk Sommer’s career is an extraordinary example of vision, passion, and commitment to artistry – which is unparalleled,” states Bisla. “His ability to elevate talent globally while maintaining integrity and humanity makes him a true industry beacon. We’re honored to celebrate his legacy and impact at MUSEXPO 2026, as well as the other exceptional executives and creatives who will be recognized for their contributions and global impact in their respective areas of the music business.”

Adding to MUSEXPO 2026’s star-powered lineup, Tommas Arnby, Founder of Locomotion Music Group and CEO of Special Projects, will join the conference as a featured speaker on the Worldwide Management & Live Business panel. Arnby will also be honored during the A&R Worldwide International Music Industry Awards Gala Dinner with the Global Manager Award.

Arnby, a Danish-born, British music executive, festival promoter, and entrepreneur, has been pivotal in developing boundary-pushing artists including YUNGBLUD, whom he guided from his earliest stages to global superstardom. With a career spanning artist management, publishing, and A&R, including a tenure at Sony Music. Arnby’s artist-centric philosophy has produced numerous platinum-selling records an major brand collaborations. His leadership continues to define the evolving intersection of music, culture, and commerce.

MUSEXPO 2026 will also feature Kim Frankiewicz, Executive Vice President, Worldwide A&R, Concord Music Publishing, who will receive the prestigious Seymour Stein – Global A&R Award during the Gala Dinner. Frankiewicz will take part in a special keynote interview moderated by Nora Felder, CEO of Picture Music Company and one of the most respected music supervisors in the entertainment industry. A two-time Grammy nominee and five-time Emmy nominee, Felder’s award-winning work includes Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Californication, What We Do in the Shadows, Better Things, and Ray Donovan, and has set new creative benchmarks for music in storytelling.

Also, Reynold D’Silva, Founder & CEO, Silva Screen Group, will be recognized with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award during a special awards luncheon for his incredible contributions to the worldwide music business over the course of the past 50 years. n 1986, he officially launched Silva Screen Records, setting out to build the world’s leading soundtrack label, an ambition realized through groundbreaking releases such as Lawrence of Arabia, Alien, The Godfather, and BBC franchises including Doctor Who and Sherlock. D’Silva’s entrepreneurial foresight led to the development of new markets – from ringtone licensing and synchronization to launching divisions like Silva Classics and Hip Bop and acquiring CMP and the alternative-leaning SO Recordings. Renowned U.K. music business journalist Mark Sutherland, Presenter, The Money Trench: The Music Industry Podcast, who has also been a media editor for Billboard, Variety, Music Business Worldwide, Music Week, and others will interview D’Silva during a special keynote conversation.

Additionally, Dave Jordan, Founder & CEO, Format Entertainment, will lead a world-exclusive “Team Format” panel, featuring senior executives and music supervisors from his globally renowned firm. Jordan, recognized as the top-grossing music supervisor in film history, has overseen the soundtracks for blockbuster franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Avengers, Black Panther, and Transformers, as well as chart-topping albums for A Star is Born, Pitch Perfect, and Black Panther. Under his leadership, Format has evolved into a creative powerhouse, collaborating with Marvel Studios, Netflix, ESPN, Mattel, and other major global brands.

Other speakers, panels, and honorees will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Now entering its 26th year, MUSEXPO continues to unite the global music and media ecosystem – bringing together leaders from A&R, publishing, management, live, film, TV, technology, AI, digital, sync, radio, streaming, distribution, marketing, and brand sectors for a week of world-class networking, keynotes, and artist discovery at the renowned MUSEXPO showcases. The International Music Industry Awards Gala Dinner will cap off the week, celebrating innovation, artistry, and excellence across the global music community.