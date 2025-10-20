Pat Metheny Strikes A Catalog Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music has announced a partnership with legendary guitarist and bandleader Pat Metheny.

The deal will see Primary Wave partner with Metheny in his music publishing catalog and recordings. As part of the agreement, Metheny will launch his own label, Uniquity Music, in partnership with Green Hill Music, with all of his upcoming releases to be issued through the Sun Label Group–affiliated brand, beginning with his Side-Eye project in 2026.

The agreement covers more than 50 albums — including Still Life (Talking), Letter from Home, and Secret Story — as well as Metheny’s signature compositions such as “Last Train Home,” “Always & Forever,” “Bright Size Life,” and “Better Days Ahead.”

“My dream for years has been to have a place where all of my work, past and future, could live under a single umbrella — a label of my own,” Metheny said. “With the creation of Uniquity Music, that dream has now become a reality. In many ways, I feel like I am just beginning, and I expect this next period to represent the best of where music has led me so far. I am thrilled to launch this new era with the great folks at Primary Wave, and I can’t wait to get going with everything.”

“Pat Metheny is one of the all-time great composers and musicians, irrespective of genre. It is truly a privilege to partner with him across both his timeless body of work and his future creative pursuits,” added Dominic Pandiscia, Primary Wave Music’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.