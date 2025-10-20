Rock Nashville’s 55-Acre Campus To Serve As Live Production Hub

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rock Nashville, a groundbreaking live entertainment rehearsal and production campus, is officially underway in Music City, opening to the industry in late 2025. The 55-acre, 610,000 square-foot facility, located on Whites Creek Pike less than 10 miles from Downtown Nashville, will be the first of its kind in the region, bringing world-class rehearsal, production, and vendor support onto one campus.

Developed through a partnership between Rock Lititz and Merus, with Soundcheck Studios serving as an anchor tenant, Rock Nashville will further establish the city as a premier hub for live entertainment.

“Rock Nashville will be a place where artists, crews, and companies come together to create, collaborate, and prepare for the road,” said Scott Appleton, VP of Rock Nashville. “A one-stop shop to create amazing live experiences.”

Key Features of Rock Nashville:

• Large-Scale Rehearsal Facilities – Two arena/amphitheater-sized spaces designed to accommodate full-scale tour rehearsals

• Production Studios – Thirteen state-of-the-art band and production studios of varying sizes, ideal for both rising and established artists

• Industry Vendor Hub – Space for more than 30 companies specializing in audio, lighting, transportation, special effects, and crew support, along with a variety of lifestyle services, including a cafe, barbershop, spa, medical concierge, and more.

• Community & Collaboration – Amenities including backline rental, artist relations offices, and shared resources intended to foster a collaborative creative ecosystem

Beyond offering state-of-the-art infrastructure, Rock Nashville is expected to attract new companies, create jobs, and support the economic growth of Nashville’s music and live entertainment sectors. The campus itself will employ approximately 50 local staff members, while an additional 500 employees from partner vendors, such as Clair, Gallagher, and Rock It, will be based on-site daily. Additionally, between 200 and 400 temporary local workers, including labor crews, runners, and seamstresses, will contribute to day-to-day operations, alongside another 200–400 touring crew members working across the 15 studios.

“Beyond providing support for efficient and productive rehearsals, we have found significant strength in collaborating for industry growth,” adds Andrea Shirk, CEO + President of Rock Lititz + Rock Nashville. “From shared employee training to next generation development to industry awareness, the campus brings the live entertainment industry together for intentional collaboration.”

With its strategic location in the Whites Creek neighborhood of North Nashville and a design focused on innovation, Rock Nashville will provide artists and crews with the tools they need to bring their visions to life, cementing the city’s role as the epicenter of both recorded and live music.