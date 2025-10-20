Rush Expand Fifty Something Tour To 17 New Cities

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, GRAMMY Award-nominated icons, and RUSH Co-Founders Geddy Lee [bass, keys, vocals] and Alex Lifeson [guitar, vocals] have announced 17 additional cities on their 2026 headline tour, Fifty Something, due to incredible demand. The tour, in celebration of RUSH’s music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, has new dates in cities including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, Vancouver, and more (full dates below). Fans will be able to participate in the RUSH Artist Presale for the newly added shows by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by Thursday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET. No code is needed – access is tied to your account. The Artist Presale begins on Monday, October 27 at 12PM local time in the US and Canada. General onsale begins here on Friday, October 31st at 12pm local time for the US & Canada. Additionally, these pre-sales will be available for the newly added shows:

o Citi for US shows: Citi is the official card of the RUSH 2026 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the US beginning Friday, October 24 at 12pm local time until Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

o American Express for Canada: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canadian shows before the general public beginning Friday, October 24 at 12pm local time through Sunday, October 26 at 11:59pm local time.

Rush invites fans to get closer than ever with three elevated offerings: an all-new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated Travel Packages for fans making a trip to see the show.

For VIP: http://wearesuper.co/rushvip

For Travel: http://wearesuper.co/rushtravel

RUSH initially announced dates in 7 major North American cities, and all the dates in the US and Canada have sold out. These new dates have been added due to the incredible demand for tickets on those dates. The band shares in a new video, “we are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour. I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles. It’s been very heartwarming, and I know that she’s very appreciative of that. We’re even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we’re planning.” These shows mark the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in eleven years since the finale of RUSH’s R40 Tour on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, bringing it full circle with a return to the Forum to embark upon these special shows.

RUSH will perform multiple shows in cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special “evening with” shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night’s setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

For Fifty Something, Lee and Lifeson will be accompanied by German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who has performed as Jeff Beck’s drummer for over 60 shows and has released four solo albums.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

TOUR DATES (New Dates in Bold)

Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 13 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 28 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Mon Jul 20 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 22 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 01 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Mon Aug 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Tue Aug 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wed Sept 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat Sept 12 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT

Sat Sep 19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT

Wed Sept 23 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Mon Oct 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Sat Oct 10 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Oct 15 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Sun Oct 25 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Thu Nov 5 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Mon Nov 9 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena

Fri Nov 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wed Nov 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tue Dec 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Dec 10 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Tue Dec 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Additionally, RUSH just revealed the 50-track super deluxe anthology, RUSH 50, that Rolling Stone called “an epic saga, that functions equally well as an introduction for the uninitiated or a companion piece for the super fan.” RUSH 50 is available in five distinct configurations, including the (1) Super Deluxe Edition, (2) RUSH Store Exclusive Super Deluxe Edition, (3) 7-LP Deluxe Edition, (4) 4-CD Deluxe Edition, and (5) Digital Edition. It represents breadth of their discography, beginning with the first-ever reissue of their 1973 debut single and concluding with a live recording the final song Lee, Lifeson, and Peart played together during the R40 Tour closer at The Forum