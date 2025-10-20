SoundStake Launches New Music Prediction Platform

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO (CelebrityAccess) – SoundStake, a rising music-tech startup, has officially introduced its unique platform combining music discovery with prediction markets. The idea is simple, fans can stake on songs they believe will hit streaming milestones and earn rewards if their predictions come true. Meanwhile, emerging artists gain more visibility and support from a highly engaged community.

SoundStake aims to solve two problems at once, helping fans discover new tracks and giving artists a fair chance to grow in an industry often dominated by major labels.

“We’re witnessing a shift in how fans interact with music,” said Arda Taslak and Tan Yeğen, Founders of SoundStake. “Our platform doesn’t just connect artists and fans – it creates a dynamic ecosystem where passion for music translates into rewards and meaningful artist support. We’re redefining music discovery through enhanced user engagement that benefits everyone in the music community.”

The platform’s interactive challenges include song battles and prediction games that let users forecast which tracks will reach certain streaming targets. A practice mode will also be available so new users can try the system without using real money before the full launch.

SoundStake will launch publicly in December 2025, with early access open for selected artists and fans who join the waitlist. Early members will receive exclusive placement in challenges and greater exposure through SoundStake’s AI-powered matching system.