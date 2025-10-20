Spotify Partners With Netflix In Video Podcasting Deal

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify Studios and Netflix have announced a new partnership to bring sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer to Netflix’s on-demand streaming platform.

Starting in early 2026, Netflix users in the U.S. will be able to watch select Spotify Studios and The Ringer video podcasts, expanding the reach of these content creators.

Going forward, Spotify plans to grow the program while ensuring that creators retain control, benefit from multiple revenue streams, and are supported in building sustainable businesses.

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy. “As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”

At launch, some of the podcasts on offer include:

Sports

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Zach Lowe Show

The McShay Show

Fairway Rollin’

The Mismatch

The Ringer F1 Show

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer NFL Show

The Ringer NBA Show

Culture/Lifestyle

The Rewatchables

The Big Picture

The Dave Chang Show

Recipe Club

Dissect

True Crime