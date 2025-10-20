The Association Of Independent Festivals And The British Arts Festivals Association Form Alliance To Strengthen UK Festival Sector

UNITED KINGDOM (vip-booking) – The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) and the British Arts Festivals Association (BAFA) have announced a new partnership aimed at fostering closer collaboration between the UK’s music and arts festival sectors.

Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two trade bodies will work together on joint events, data analysis, representation, training, and resource sharing.

The alliance is designed to promote greater cooperation and knowledge exchange between the independent music festival and multi-arts festival communities.

The agreement outlines eight areas of collaboration, including twice-yearly online member meetings, joint in-person events in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, shared reports on the state of the sector, and coordinated efforts to enhance representation at industry and public-sector meetings. Both organizations will also share data and develop joint resources and training initiatives, with reciprocal access to the BAFA Conference and AIF Congress.

AIF CEO John Rostron said: “AIF’s membership is based on collaboration and cooperation between those working in the independent festival market, and this alliance with the wider multi-arts festival sector is an extension of that philosophy. There is already some significant crossover between our memberships. By working more intentionally together, we will all benefit from a greater diversity of insight, experience and expertise.”

BAFA Director Fiona Goh added: “BAFA exists to provide insight, inspiration and connection for the arts festivals community. Our members create extraordinary work across the UK, and partnership supercharges that work, transforming what’s possible. We’re looking forward to BAFA and AIF working together more strategically in the future to the benefit of the whole festival sector.”