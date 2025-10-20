Upstate Medical University Arena Completes $4M Renovation Ahead of Syracuse Crunch Season

SYRACUSE, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar refurbishment of its interior spaces ahead of the 2025–26 Syracuse Crunch hockey season.

The $4 million round of upgrades includes brand-new lower bowl seating, improved accessibility, expanded event spaces, a state-of-the-art sound system, a renovated VIP lounge, and a new grab-and-go concession area.

Upgraded guest amenities include expanded wheelchair-accessible seating for hockey games and the removal of lower-bowl seating in front of the stage, allowing for greater flexibility in event staging.

Additionally, new retractable seating was installed on the stage, enabling multiple configurations to accommodate any group using the space during Syracuse Crunch games.

Production capabilities were upgraded as well, including the installation of a state-of-the-art sound system featuring Powersoft amplifiers and more than 130 Fulcrum and JBL speakers, designed to deliver clear and even sound throughout the venue.

“From seats and sound to the brand-new Legacy Lounge, these new upgrades at the War Memorial are some of the best yet! Not only will they enhance the visitor experience, but they will also help market the facility to attract new concerts, comedy shows, and conventions,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “Onondaga County runs largely on sales tax dollars, so anything we can do to bring in visitors and capture their spending helps lower property taxes for folks right here at home. I encourage everyone to come check out a show or Crunch game and experience all these great upgrades.”

“We are beyond excited to finally reveal the new and improved Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial,” said Peter Casper, general manager for Legends Global, which manages the arena. “The team has worked tirelessly over the last few months to complete the project in time for the hockey season, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the result. We are confident that the team, fans, and guests at every event will truly appreciate every aspect — from the crisp sound of the audio system and the VIP feel of the Legacy Lounge to the food and beverage offerings — and we can’t wait to see their reactions.”

The 2025–26 hockey season for the Syracuse Crunch kicked off on Saturday, October 18, at Upstate Medical University Arena.