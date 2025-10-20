Wu-Tang Clan Announces Expands Their Farewell Tour To Europe And Australia

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan has announced plans for their farewell tour of Europe and Australia.

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber — the tour — kicked off in the U.S. in June and featured many of the surviving Wu members: RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, along with newcomers such as Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

International shows for the tour are scheduled to begin at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on March 2 and wrap at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 19.

Wu-Tang then heads to the UAE for a show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 22, followed by Australian dates, starting at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 25 and concluding at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 28.

“This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers,” RZA said in a statement announcing the tour earlier this year. “To run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly, to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years.”