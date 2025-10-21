ASCAP Experience Announced For Los Angeles In February

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASCAP Experience, the performance rights organization’s dedicated conference for music creators, will head to Los Angeles for its 2026 edition.

Set to take place on February 12, 2026, the one-day conference will serve as a summit of workshops, panels, performances and networking designed to support creatives working in the music industry.

Programming will include ASCAP’s flagship “Hitmakers” panel, featuring top writers sharing their journeys and practical advice for success; the return of the popular “Get Heard: Live Song Feedback” and more.

Now entering its 20th year, the ASCAP Experience has hosted panelists including Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Ashanti, Ne-Yo, Questlove, St. Vincent, King Princess, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino and many more.

The event takes place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and tickets are on sale now.