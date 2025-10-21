Chris Johnson and Chris Thomas Join Peachtree Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) –Independent live event and concert promotion company Peachtree Entertainment announced the addition of Chris Johnson, who was named Vice President of Production and Chris Thomas who was tapped for the role of Senior Vice President of Development.

In his new role at Peachtree, Chris Johnson will oversee national production operations, from overall strategy to execution of live events. His resume includes past senior roles at ROCNATION and Big Loud Management, where he oversaw tours, brand campaigns and product rollouts for artists such as Morgan Wallen, Lil Uzi Vert, and Yungblud, among others.

Chris Thomas also brings substantial experience to his new development role at Peachtree. He previously held business development, marketing, and partnership strategy roles at organizations such as AEG Presents, Danny Wimmer Presents, the Houston Rockets, and the Young Presidents Organization.

“Bringing Chris Johnson and Chris Thomas onto the team represents a major step forward as we continue scaling Peachtree’s capabilities across the country,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. “Each brings a track record of leadership and innovation that strengthens our foundation as a full-service live entertainment company, from how we build our brands to how we deliver exceptional fan experiences.”

The new hires come as Peachtree Entertainment continues its national expansion. In 2025 alone, the company produced more than 250 concerts and 17 festivals across the U.S., including Rock the South, Rock the Country, Live at the Station, Bulls, Bands & Barrels, and Tailgates & Tallboys, among others.