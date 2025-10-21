Dr. Richard James Burgess Named Chair At PPL

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — PPL, the UK-based music licensing collective, announced the appointment of Dr. Richard James Burgess, MBE, as its new Chair.

Burgess will officially assume his role at PPL on January 5, succeeding John Smith, OBE, who is stepping down after nearly a decade in the leadership role.

Burgess most recently served as President and CEO of A2IM (American Association of Independent Music) and has held board positions with SoundExchange (the U.S. digital royalties collective rights organization), WIN (Worldwide Independent Network), Copyright Alliance, and musicFIRST (a U.S. coalition advocating for recorded music creators’ neighboring rights), among others.

“The Board and I are very happy to welcome Richard to PPL. He brings a strong vision, a track record of balancing innovation with institutional stability, and deep personal experience across many of the roles our members hold—from performer to recording rightsholder, producer to label owner. I am confident he will be a huge asset to the Board and the company as we pursue our ambition of being the first choice globally for neighboring rights royalty collections,” said Peter Leathem, OBE, CEO, PPL.

“I am thrilled to be joining PPL and honored to follow in John Smith’s footsteps. Together with the Board and leadership team, I look forward to guiding the next chapter of its growth and ensuring its continued strength and relevance in today’s rapidly evolving global music ecosystem. PPL’s mission to ensure that performers and recording rightsholders are fairly rewarded has long resonated with my own career trajectory, and I look forward to bringing my passion for championing artist-centric governance, transparency, and diversity to such a wonderful organization,” added Dr. Richard James Burgess, MBE.

John Smith, OBE, concluded: “It has been remarkable to witness PPL’s growth over the three decades I have been involved with the organization. One of my proudest achievements has been bringing performers into the company and helping to form the modern PPL of the 21st century, as the importance of neighboring rights income to performers and recording rightsholders has increased. During my decade as Chair, the team delivered substantial and successful changes to PPL’s business operations, such as establishing the UK joint public performance licensing venture with PRS for Music, PPL PRS Ltd, and becoming a competitive force in international collections. It has been a privilege to lead the Board and work closely with the management team to deliver such important returns for our members. I know I am leaving the role in safe hands with Richard, and I look forward to remaining a passionate advocate and supporter of PPL’s work for many years to come.”