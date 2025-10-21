Lee Abrams: Looking Back To Look Forward

One of the critical ingredients in developing new media is looking back—just as in the creation of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and 2001: A Space Odyssey. If you weren’t born yet, there are more contemporary examples, but these two are especially important because they emerged during turbulent times—much like those we’re experiencing today. Here’s why:

They encapsulated the zeitgeist of their era, resonating perfectly with the culture. The goal is to evoke that same resonance in today’s world.

They were fueled by a revolutionary mindset—bold, unrestricted, and passionate about breaking boundaries.

This isn’t about reliving the 1960s; it’s about introducing a process and style that foster original, remarkable work reflecting our contemporary era—specifically the 21st century—rather than relying on outdated methods or the conventional wisdom of networks. There is a way to create media art that drives commerce.

Our approach is free from the clichés of Madison Avenue and corporate jargon. We’re cultivating a culture and creative process that empower creators—whether they’re writers, producers, brand leaders, or channel executives—with the tools and blueprint to innovate at the level of Sgt. Pepper or 2001, but designed for today.

Gonzo creativity thrives in technology! Yet, in the realm of content and programming, we’re still lagging behind. The essence lies in merging exceptional content with cutting-edge technology—creating programming that’s as magical as the tech that delivers it, rather than hoping mediocre content becomes exceptional simply because it’s online.

Our inspiration comes from places like Sgt. Pepper and 2001, not from networks, traditional media, or recent mega-mergers. It’s about the process, the soul, the imagination, and the audacity to create extraordinary work that is focused, complete, and reflective of this century. While we see this kind of innovation in film, it has yet to fully manifest in the formats and brands we’re developing.

We’re designing the future through radical creativity and inspiration from extraordinary sources. The process, surprisingly, has remained consistent over the centuries—it’s just that few are thinking creatively today, preferring boardroom decisions and autopilot creativity.

What excites me most about today’s reinvention is the opportunity to hire exceptional talent, provide them with a blueprint and a fresh perspective, and watch them create our own version of 2001 and Sgt. Pepper. For now, here are some insightful readings and videos—not about reliving the past, but about a mindset that can inspire and be adapted into new brands and formats, new production styles, new economics, and soul.

You can’t design the future without understanding the past. Now it’s time to unleash creativity and craft something that truly embodies 2026—shaped by the streets, imaginative minds, and the magic of creation, rather than by maintaining outdated media and clichés.