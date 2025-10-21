Marathon Live Launches A Facilities Management Division, Inks Forth Worth’s Tulip FTW

FORT WORTH, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Marathon Live, the independent concert promotion and venue company, announced the launch of a dedicated facilities management division, servicing live entertainment venues across the U.S.

The newly launched division will offer a range of services, including general operations, talent buying, food & beverage management, sponsorship, marketing and social media, customer relationship management, ticketing, production operations and design, as well as facility design and development. The division is specifically geared toward venues seeking to increase their reach and reduce overhead through a strategic partnership with a larger independent network.

The new division will be overseen by Marathon Live CEO Mark Dinerstein, Casey Osburn, SVP of Operations, and Josh Billue, Chief Development Officer.

“We are highly focused on leading the industry in creative efficiencies and lowering overhead without sacrificing a high-quality customer and artist experience,” said Marathon Live CEO Mark Dinerstein. “Our goal is to integrate our successful practices and team members to share our reputation as a top operator in the small- to midsize-venue segment.”

The division’s first client at launch is Tulips FTW, a 550-capacity, state-of-the-art live music venue in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Marathon Live changes our dynamic, and we could not be more thrilled to start Tulips’ next chapter with them,” said Tulips FTW owner Jason Suder. “For years, we have worked alongside our remarkable local music scene to make Fort Worth a premier destination for touring talent, producing unrivaled concerts like Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell, Big Freedia, Saosin, and thousands more, backed by the strength of Fort Worth’s own musicians. Being part of the Marathon Live network validates our efforts and opens up a world of access to artists we could not have achieved on our own.”