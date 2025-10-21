NITO, Sweet Relief Charity Instrument Auction Ends Wednesday

(Hypebot) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund joint Charity Instrument Auction closes tomorrow Wednesday Oct 22nd.

This special auction features unique and officially autographed instruments, including signature model guitars from:

Mike Campbell (Telecaster)

(Telecaster) Joe Satriani (Ibanez)

(Ibanez) Metallica’s James Hetfield (ESP Firebird)

(ESP Firebird) Steve Vai (Ibanez)

(Ibanez) Pat Metheny (Ibanez)

(Ibanez) Derek Trucks (S.G.) and Susan Tedeschi (Telecaster) combination package.

Other items in the Charity Instrument Auction include signed instruments from The Eagles, Styx, Ringo Starr, Def Leppard, Bonnie Raitt, Jason Isbell and more.

All proceeds raised will go toward costs associated with NITO’s continued advocacy efforts including federal and state ticketing legislation, Performance Rights Organizations transparency, AM/FM performance royalties and more along with Sweet Relief’s ongoing mission of providing financial assistance career musicians and music industry workers.

Hosted by Charitybuzz, the world’s leading impact marketplace, the NITO x Sweet Relief charity auction ends tomorrow Wednesday October 22 at 3:30 PM ET.