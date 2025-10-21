Nominees Announced for Music Moves Europe Awards 2026

(VIP-News) — The Music Moves Europe Awards (MME Awards) have announced the 15 artists nominated for the 2026 edition, spotlighting some of the most promising emerging acts from across the continent.

The nominees were officially revealed at the SoAlive Music Conference & Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 16.

This year’s shortlist includes Anna Lille (Norway), Camille Yembe (Belgium), Carpetman (Ukraine), Della (Cyprus), DITTER (France), Fine (Denmark), florence road (Ireland), Glazyhaze (Italy), Lia Kali (Spain), Lunikk (Bulgaria), Melina (Greece), Might Delete Later (Latvia), Ray Lozano (Germany), Sarah Julia (Netherlands), and Sofie Royer (Austria).

Supported by the European Union’s Creative Europe program, the MME Awards recognize emerging artists who are shaping the sound of modern Europe. Previous winners have included acts such as Stromae, Dua Lipa, ROSALÍA, Zaho de Sagazan, and Hozier.

Commenting on the announcement, Glenn Micallef, European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture, and Sport, said:

“Europe’s sound is bold, diverse, and full of creativity, and the Music Moves Europe Awards celebrate exactly that. These 15 nominees represent the exceptional artists shaping the future of our continent’s music.”

Music fans across Europe can now vote for their favorite artist in the Public Choice Award.

A jury made up of Jess Iszatt (BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing), Filip Kostálek (Colours of Ostrava), Kenza Naaïmi El Fezzazi (Red Bulletin and FIP), Annika Walsh (Spotify), and Judeline (MME Public Choice Award 2025 winner) will select the 2026 award recipients.

Winners will be announced during the MME Awards ceremony at ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) in Groningen, the Netherlands, on January 15, 2026.

Seven prizes will be presented: five MME Awards, one Grand Jury Prize, and one Public Choice Award. Each winner will receive €10,000, with an additional €5,000 green touring voucher for the Grand Jury Prize and €5,000 for the Public Choice Award.

All 15 nominees will perform live at ESNS 2026 and take part in the MME education program, organized by ESNS and Reeperbahn Festival in collaboration with Liveurope, Yourope, Live DMA, IMPALA, Digital Music Europe, ICMP-CIEM, IMMF, and EMEE.

The Music Moves Europe Awards are a key initiative of the EU’s efforts to promote a vibrant, diverse, and sustainable European music ecosystem.