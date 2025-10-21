The CMA Announces Promotions And New Hires Across Multiple Departments

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association (CMA) announced a round of promotions and new hires across multiple departments at the venerable music advocacy organization.

The promotions include Kate Watson, who has been elevated to Senior Director, Industry Relations, moving from her previous role as Director, Industry Relations.

In her new role, Watson will lead CMA’s industry relations and membership strategy, including industry partnerships, artist relations, and workforce development initiatives. She also directs membership engagement and events while taking point on artist and industry experiences at all major CMA events. Following her promotion, Watson reports to Tiffany Kerns, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations & Philanthropy.

“Kate has grown into an incredible leader within CMA, bringing curiosity, commitment, and a constant drive to pour back into our industry,” says Kerns. “From strengthening CMA EDU to guiding our Touring Mentorship and Women’s Leadership Academy initiatives, she continues to find meaningful ways to bolster professional development across the community. She plays a vital role in ensuring our members see themselves reflected in our events, maximizing their participation and making every experience more impactful. I am thrilled to celebrate her promotion and can’t wait to see the ways she will continue shaping the future of our industry.”

Michael Farris has been promoted to Vice President, Business Strategy and Insights, after previously serving as Senior Director, Business Strategy and Insights. His new portfolio includes supporting CMA’s strategic growth by leveraging data, technology, and cross-department collaboration. Farris reports to Emily Evans, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations.

“Michael made an immediate impact when he joined CMA in 2018 and has exponentially grown the depth and breadth of that impact through his strategic vision, drive for innovation, and cross-functional leadership,” says Evans. “His guidance of our Insights, Ticketing, and Data Architecture teams has driven measurable, meaningful results, and his dexterity in supporting high-priority, cross-functional initiatives beyond his official scope has generated countless improvements across the entire organization. It’s exciting to think about all the opportunities Michael could open for CMA in his new role.”

The CMA also announced the promotion of Jeff Leet to Director, Brand Integrity. He began his tenure at CMA as a Senior Graphic Designer and has since expanded his duties to serve as art director for all CMA-branded properties, including the CMA Awards, CMA Fest, CMA Country Christmas, industry awards, and membership, developing visual identity and creative standards across events and initiatives. Leet reports to Amanda Eckard, Senior Director, Creative and Content.

“Jeff has elevated CMA’s visual identity to new heights, strengthening the brand and presenting a cohesive look across the organization’s properties,” says Eckard. “He’s the consummate team player, constantly expanding his knowledge and advancing CMA’s overall content strategy. This promotion is so well deserved and ensures the integrity of CMA’s brand will continue to be preserved for years to come.”

The round of promotions also includes Lindsey Morrison, who has been elevated from Manager, Community Engagement to Senior Manager, Community Engagement, and Richard Xiong, who has been promoted to Senior Analyst, Insights from his previous role as Insights Analyst.

Additionally, Kennedy Strickler has been promoted to Communications Project Manager from a previous coordinator role, and Mary Spaulding has been hired as Content Production Manager.