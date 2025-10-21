The Spoleto Festival USA Partners With True Tickets

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) — Spoleto Festival USA, the multidisciplinary performing arts festival held each spring in Charleston, South Carolina, has announced a new partnership with the digital mobile ticketing platform True Tickets.

Now in its 50th season, Spoleto Festival USA annually presents a lineup of opera, theater, dance, and music across Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces. Through the partnership, Spoleto will use True Tickets’ Tessitura-integrated technology to provide ticketing, access control, and an improved customer experience.

“As a festival that spans genres and venues, we needed a ticketing experience as dynamic as our programming,” said Susan Kelly, Associate Director of Patron Services at Spoleto Festival USA. “True Tickets offers a best-in-class solution that gives us greater control while making things easier for our patrons. It’s the kind of innovation that supports both our unique operations and our audience.”

While True Tickets has established numerous partnerships in the performing arts through collaborations with major ballet and opera companies, the deal with Spoleto marks the company’s first major foray into the festival world.

“Spoleto isn’t just a festival — it’s a cultural landmark,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “We’re proud to support their vision with technology that respects the artistry, enhances the guest experience, and brings audience data directly back to the organization. This is a great example of how digital delivery can elevate festivals in the same way it’s transformed performing arts venues.”

The partnership will be live in advance of Spoleto’s 50th season in 2026, which takes place from May 22 to June 7.