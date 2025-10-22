Bandsintown hits 100M registered users as global reach tops 4.1B

(Hypebot) – Bandsintown, the top live event discovery platform, is celebrating a major milestone: 100 million registered fan users across 196 countries. Alongside strategic partnerships with Spotify, Google, YouTube, YouTube Music, Apple and Shazam, Bandsintown’s total global reach is now more than 4.1 billion monthly active users.

“Our mission has always been to bring fans closer to the artists they love so… to get you off your phone and out in the world into a venue, experiencing music with other humans.“

In addition to 100M registered users and a reach of 4.1B, the Bandsintown community also includes 700,000 registered artists and 65,000 venues, festivals and promoters. They all publish shows daily. This creates a catalog of 2.3 million events. From that, Bandsintown generates 450 million monthly personalized event recommendations. These recommendations match fans with concerts they’ll love based on taste and location.

Those recommendations leverage billions of data points through its proprietary AI resulting in 20 million monthly clicks to buy tickets.

Connecting Fans with Live Music

Its not just superstars that benefit from Bandsintown‘s massive reach.

More than 60% of Bandsintown recommendations go to emerging artists with fewer than 250,00 followers. Moreover, more than 50% of fans say they’ve discovered a new artists and gone to a show because Bandsintown recommended it. This all drives critical revenue for artists and venues at a time when many are struggling.

This rapid growth shows no signs of slowing down. Every month 900,000+ new fans are joining Bandsintown alongside 5,000+ new artists.

Combined these stats prove a growing demand for authentic live experiences in an increasingly digital world.

“While the world continues to become more digital and people often feel less connected, we can find optimism knowing 100 million fans have shown they are doubling down on experiences that can’t be pixelated, compressed or faked,” said Fabrice Sergent and Julien Mitelberg, Co-Founders & Co-Managing Partners, Bandsintown Group. “Our mission has always been to bring fans closer to the artists they love so, our algorithms don’t try to keep you scrolling in a silo — they’re designed with intention — to get you off your phone and out in the world into a venue, experiencing music with other humans. Live music is an antidote to digital overwhelm and aloneness.”

Bruce Houghton