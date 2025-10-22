Beats + Bytes: Introducing Good News with Sonny Vibes

When we started Nue, we believed tech was going to be the savior to the music industry. When Napster and LimeWire decimated the CD business, it gave birth to new levels of fandom. We launched Nue right around the time Spotify launched in the US and we befriended their team and embraced their vision at the time. It led to working together and since then, we’ve continued to honor the power of innovative technology and its impact on the music ecosystem. From iPods to apps, to social media to creation tools, technology continues to help fuel growth in the music industry.

This year has been all about vibe coding. The tools just keep getting better as we industrialize our imagination. It’s amazing what we can create in this day and age as the space grows exponentially every day.

On one hand, it’s such an exciting time. AI has empowered the next evolution of the internet. Everything is changing, and music is again at the forefront of the digital revolution. I can go on and on about this! I have so much to say about Music AI and how, if done right and tastefully, it’s a massive win for the world of music.

With all of the upside creative potential being unleashed by this golden era of technology, there is also a vicious news cycle in the world. Every day the headlines are filled with challenges, acts of terror and a continuum of destruction and distraction. It’s important as ever to stay on the pulse of news and understanding the trends, but it’s also really hard to manage from a mental health perspective.

That’s why we created Sonny Vibes, a vibe-coded musician who is here to highlight a piece of good news every day, mostly in the form of a song.

We are still in the very early stages of this, and we are just testing out what’s possible. It’s truly amazing, and I would greatly appreciate it if you checked him out and helped spread the good word.

Together with our partners at Controlla Voice, we are building a community and would love for you to share your good news.

Please follow along here on YouTube, Instagram & TikTok