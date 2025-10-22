Bon Jovi To Return To The Stage With Their ‘Forever’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bon Jovi announced plans to return to the road in 2026 for their first run of shows since frontman Jon Bon Jovi hit pause in 2022 due to vocal issues.

“There’s a lot of joy in this announcement,” Jon said. “Joy that we can share these nights together again. I’m grateful to the fans and to the band for giving me the time to get healthy. I’m ready and excited.”

Produced by Live Nation, the Bon Jovi Forever Tour kicks off on July 7 with the first of four nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The band will then head to the U.K. for a series of performances that include shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Dublin’s Croke Park, and London’s Wembley Stadium.

Bon Jovi will be touring in support of their 16th studio album, which will receive a special Legendary Edition on Friday. First released in 2024, the reimagined version features new takes on the original tracks by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne, Jelly Roll, and James Bay, among others.

The Legendary Edition of Bon Jovi Forever is slated for release on October 24.

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations; it’s an album born out of necessity. My vocal cord rehab played out while releasing Forever. I was singing well in the studio, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still slightly out of reach for me,” Bon Jovi explained. He views the Legendary Edition as a testament to creative friendship and resilience. “We all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album.”

Tour Dates:

Tuesday, July 7th – New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 9th – New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 12th – New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 14th – New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 28th – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, August 30th – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday, September 4th – London, UK, Wembley Stadium